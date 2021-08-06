Public notices: Changes to Greggs in Maidenhead High Street and Cookham road closures

In the public notices this week, the Royal Borough has made orders to close two roads in Cookham, while Greggs in Maidenhead High Street has applied to install a new external sign.

Road closures

The borough is looking to prohibit any vehicle from travelling down New Road between 9.30am to 3.30pm on Tuesday, August 24. Restrictions will be in force when signs are in place.

The road closure would be from New Road’s junction with High Road, northward for 30 metres.

The diversion route will be via New Road, Lower Road and High Road.

The borough has put in a further order to ban vehicles travelling along High Road between 9.30am to 3.30pm on Monday, August 23.

This will prohibit any vehicle moving along High Road from its junction with Whyteladyes Lane, eastward for 30 metres.

The diversion route will be via Whyteladyes Lane, Lower Road and High Road.

In both cases, the road closures are to make the road a safe working zone for pole testing.

Planning

On Maidenhead High Street, Greggs is looking to change its shop front sign to make it more visible.

It aims to display two externally illuminated signs, including a two-sided hanging sign.

Greggs also wishes to install two digital screens and vinyl graphics to its internal space.

In Boyn Hill, an application has been put forward to make changes to Brocket, a Grade II-listed building.

The application is for part-removal of a wall, the relocation of a pier, installation of a new railing and the demolition of external stairs.

The applicants say the proposed work will have ‘a neutral to low impact’ on the building and it will also be benefited by the removal of the ‘incongruous’ fire escape.

Over at Stubbings Manor, the owners are looking to update the existing annex and install a new outdoor swimming pool.

To see all public notices for this week, click here.