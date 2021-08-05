Celebrating 25 years of the Thames Path National Trail

A popular trail which has been walked by millions of people and passes through Maidenhead and Windsor has celebrated a key milestone this year.

The Thames Path National Trail stretches for 184 miles from the source of the River Thames in Gloucestershire to the Thames Barrier in Woolwich, London.

A route famed for its views, wildlife and tranquility, the trail reached its 25th anniversary last month, with the path inaugurated at the London end on July 24, 1996.

Since then, it has been walked countless times and has frequently been used for long-distance running and charity events – it also featured in the opening sequence of the London 2012 Olympic Games.

During its long journey from Gloucestershire to the capital, the river – and the trail – passes through East Berkshire and South Bucks, stopping off at well-known waterside locations such as Marlow, Bray and Cookham, as well as none other than Maidenhead itself.

Steve Gillions, part of the East Berkshire Ramblers walking group, says a lot of his walking programme takes in the Thames Path, and says that it is something which has taken on added significance following the effects of lockdown.

“I do not think you can walk any of it in the borough and not have a good walk,” he said. “You feel quite safe, you’re not going to get lost on it, and I think we have got a nice variety in our area.”

Steve mentioned his favourite sections of the trail including the stretch from Boulters Lock to Cookham, as well as walking from Hurley towards Henley-on-Thames.

A stroll from Maidenhead Bridge to Bray is also another firm favourite.

“There is just lots to look at along the way – you’ve got good wildlife, lovely countryside, and historic bits you can just dig out for yourself,” Steve added.

Daily exercise during lockdown was one of the main things that kept a lot of people going during the darkest days of the pandemic, and Steve hoped that an appreciation for what is on their doorstep will continue even as the country unlocks.

“In lockdown, when a lot more people walked, they would have discovered bits of the Thames they had not seen before – and hopefully people will continue doing that,” he said.

Steve said that it is important that the path is publicly accessible in order to give people the chance to fully appreciate its beauty, and paid tribute to the National Trail staff and volunteers who help keep the path in order.

“Without them, it would not be there,” he said. “I think it is vital that we keep it, and we look after it.

“This is something that a lot of people do appreciate and make good use of. There is always something going on on the river – you’re not going to get bored.”

Steve Good, chair of the Thames Path National Trail Partnership, added: “The Trail is one of the most-loved long-distance routes in the country.

"Some people use it every day to get to work, and it’s a life-time’s goal for others to walk the entire length.

“I hope everyone who loves the Trail will share their favourite sections and places on social media, and inspire even more people to take their next steps along the Thames Path.”

The East Berkshire Ramblers have published a book containing walks along the Thames for those wanting inspiration.

Visit eastberksramblers.org to find out more about how to buy it, and for more information on the group.