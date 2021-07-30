Consultation held over primary school and 330 homes at Spencer's Farm

Further details have been revealed on a proposed development of up to 330 homes on greenbelt land in North Maidenhead.

Spencer’s Farm, which runs alongside Maidenhead Road, has been a long-term target for new houses in the town.

The site is earmarked for development in the Borough Local Plan (BLP), with work currently ongoing to draw up a stakeholder masterplan for the site.

Barton Willmore, the planning team behind the scheme, outlined its proposals to members of the public during the first of two engagement sessions on Thursday, July 22.

Residents heard how the number of homes planned has been reduced from the 500 proposed back in 2017 to a maximum of 330.

A primary school is also planned in the southern part of the site with 60 to 90 pupils expected in each year group.

Access will be provided via a new junction created on the B4447 Cookham Road featuring a priority right-hand turn, the consultation session heard.

The type of housing built will vary from one-bedroom apartments to five-bedroom family homes.

The site is currently being promoted by IM Land and will be sold onto a housebuilder if planning permission is approved.

Ian Gillespie, part of the Royal Borough’s planning department, said: “We do need to start progressing sites like Spencer’s Farm if we are to meet the housing delivery targets that are set out in the Borough Local Plan.

“We can’t wait for the BLP to be adopted to start having conversations.”

Councillor David Coppinger (Con, Bray), the council’s cabinet member for planning, told the Advertiser: “We’re working with residents and local groups to define not the detail of the planning application but to look at what people expect in terms of the design of houses, space, green and blue infrastructure and all the softer stuff to guide the developers on what it should look like.

“It’s the stage before the planning application and it gives local people a real say in what it looks like.”

Cllr Coppinger is due to speak at a second online consultation event over the development this evening which starts at 5.30pm.

Visit www.spencers-farm.co.uk for further details.