Public notices: Application to convert Maidenhead offices into 40 flats

This week’s public notices contain information on new flats proposed in Marlow Road, Maidenhead, and the closure of a Bray road for one night in August.

Planning

An application has been submitted to the Royal Borough council to build 40 flats in Maidenhead.

The application seeks to change the use of the building at 17 Marlow Road – known as Thames House – from offices into apartments.

Scottish firm Standard Life Assurance Limited wants to transform the obsolete office space by providing flats and ‘high quality urban living’.

In the plans, it is proposing to convert 15 flats on the ground floor, the same number on the first floor, and 10 on the second floor, comprising of 20 one-bedroom apartments, 20 two-bedroom and one studio.

Elsewhere, a Holyport pub has applied to the council to construct a marquee from September 1 until February 29, 2022.

The George, in The Green, has applied to the Royal Borough to build the marquee, with a decision not yet made.

Traffic and travel

A Bray road will be closed for one night next month as the council carries out work on an underground BT box.

Vehicles will be prohibited from proceeding along the westbound carriageway of Hibbert Road, Bray, from its junction with Gas Lane westbound to its junction with the A308 Braywick Road.

This order will be in force between 8pm on Wednesday, August 4 until 5.30am on Thursday, August 5.

The alternative route for vehicles affected by the order is via Hibbert Road, Oldfield Road, Stafferton Way Link Road, Stafferton Way and A308 Braywick Road.

To view this week's public notices in full, click here.