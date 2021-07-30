Vanwall Business Park offices could be turned to flats

An office block in a business park on the outskirts of the town centre could be converted into flats.

Mattel House in Vanwall Business Park is 15 minutes’ walk from the town centre.

Developer Vantage Property Ltd is looking to change the 3,130 square metre, two-storey office block, built in the 1980s, into 28 flats.

Plans include four studio flats, 18 one and two-bedrooms and three three-bed units.

There will also be 34 car parking spaces, including two disabled spots, making use of existing car parking provision.

In addition, 38 cycle parking spaces are proposed – 35 long-stay and three for visitors.

A two-storey extension to the properly was already approved in June of last year, alongside reconfiguration to car parking and cycle store – but work on this has yet to be completed.

This is one of two buildings in the area under application to be converted from offices to residential.

Approval was granted in 2020 to change Maiden House, adjacent to Mattel House, into 36 flats.

Later in the year, another application was approved to create 14 flats east of the site.

Traffic assessments taken out by the developer's representatives suggest the change of use to Mattel could reduce the number of vehicle trips by 32 in the morning peak, and 31 in the evening.

To see planning documents for this application, visit the Royal Borough planning portal and enter reference 21/02067.