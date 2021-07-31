Arts trail to showcase talent in Cookham and Maidenhead

An arts trail will feature a line-up of venues hosting the work of more than 30 artists.

Painters, etchers, sculptors and others are set to showcase their work at the eighth Cookham & Maidenhead Arts Trail 2021, on September 11-12. The trail is free to all.

As well as showcasing artists’ work, it aims to promote visual arts in the area and encourage participation.

Jill Chadwick is chair of the committee and an artist on the trail herself.

“What’s great about an art trail is you get to meet all the artists and learn about their process and background,” she said.

“A lot of people feel like they’ve taken a bit of the artist home with them.”

Art trails are also a good choice for those who feel uncomfortable in art galleries, she added.

“Some people might be intimidated coming to someone’s house, but there’s no need to be – we’re all very welcoming and there’s no pressure to buy anything,” said Jill.

The artists are all looking forward to hosting visitors, she added, especially after the pressure of COVID, which shut galleries and affected artists’ motivation to create.

As with any other year, trail organisers are not expecting crowds at any given venue at any given time, so it will be possible to keep some social distance.

Some art will also be displayed outside, for those who feel more comfortable out of doors.

Jill said it will be a relief to have relaxed restrictions.

“It was all touch and go last year – a number of artists dropped out because they were self-isolating, and everything was on and off. It was all a bit of a nightmare,” she said.

The venues span a five-mile radius, starting in Altwood Bailey, Maidenhead and finishing in Station Road, Cookham. Each venue is open from 10am to 5pm. Refreshments and demonstrations are available at many venues.

There will also be a group exhibition displaying a selection of work in the gallery at Norden Farm.

The locations and artists can be seen on a trail map online. To view it, visit www.camat.org.uk/art-trail-map