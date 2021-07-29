Remember When: Street parties to mark Charles and Diana's wedding

1976: Bray took the cup for the best kept lock garden on the Thames for the 11th time.

Four of those successes had come under lock-keeper John Cheshire and his wife, Penny, who had been at Bray for five years.

The winning garden was due to their combined efforts and help from assistant, Jimmy Ogg.

Bray Lock had become famous for its garden, with people from all over Britain and the world coming to see it.

1981: It was both a happy and sad occasion at Cookham Rise Primary School when the summer term ended.

Pupils looked forward to six weeks’ holiday but had to say goodbye to deputy head Amor Humphrey, who had been with the school for 15 years.

During her time there she always taught in the infants section, taking classes in the reception, middle and top classes.

1981: More than 140 members of Temple Golf Club turned up for a clinic with Australian star Greg Norman.

Norman was invited to Temple by his sponsors, Altwood Garage, who provided him with a BMW 728 car.

He gave members plenty of useful hints and advice in the morning before joining in with eight four-ball matches.

1981: Street parties were held across Maidenhead and the surrounding areas to celebrate the royal wedding of Princes Charles and Lady Diana Spencer.

Advertiser photographers toured the area to capture the celebrations at locations including The Ivy Leaf Club, Kidwells Close and Ashley Park.

1986: Fun, fame and fundraising were the key words at Cookham Dean Cricket Club’s charity celebrity match.

Thousands made their way to the match at Ricketts Field to see Frank Bough’s star-studded side measure up to a village XI in a game that netted about £5,000 for Thames Valley Hospice.

Prince and Princess Michael of Kent paid a private visit, shaking hands and chatting to spectators.

1996: A team from Maidenhead Young Farmers were hoping to paddle from Henley to Maidenhead on a raft made of six 45-gallon oil drums.

“We haven’t got a clue how long it will take or how far it is, or even if we will make it,” said organiser James Winfield. “But we will do our best.”

The group was raising funds for Thames Valley Adventure Playground.