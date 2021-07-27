Brighter lighting secured for Windsor and Maidenhead schools

Environmentally-friendly lighting will be installed in schools across Windsor and Maidenhead after the council received a £205,000 grant.

The funding, from the Government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme, will be used to switch to LEDs across 14 council buildings: 12 schools, plus Maidenhead Library and the Tinkers Lane Depot in Windsor.

The new lights will be installed over the summer holidays in time for the return of children to classrooms in September.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Marys), cabinet member for climate change, sustainability, parks and countryside, said: “Schools are responsible for more than 40 per cent of our carbon emissions as a council and therefore it’s imperative that we invest to reduce their environmental impact.

“This project will go towards reducing those emissions and make an important contribution towards the council’s adopted environment and climate Strategy, which sets out our vision and actions to achieve the borough's net-zero emissions target by 2050.

“We’ll be working with schools closely over the coming years to identify opportunities for further projects as well as supporting them on their journey towards a more sustainable future.”

The decarbonisation scheme has provided funds to public sector organisations for energy efficiency upgrades in public buildings with the aim of tackling climate change and supporting the economic recovery from the pandemic.

The new lights will also improve the learning environment for children across the borough as a result of improved light direction, meaning better lit work surfaces.

The schools that will have work undertaken are:

Alexander First School, Windsor

Bovne Hill School, Maidenhead

Braywood School, Windsor

Churchmead School, Datchet

Courthouse School, Maidenhead

Furze Platt Junior School, Maidenhead

Holy Trinity School, Sunningdale

King’s Court School, Windsor

Oakfield First School, Windsor

St Edward’s First School, Windsor

Waltham St Lawrence School

Wessex School, Maidenhead

For further information, visit https://www.rbwm.gov.uk/home/environment-and-waste/energy-and-sustainability