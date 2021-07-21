'Phenomenal' former 'Tiser sub-editor passes away aged 71

A former Maidenhead Advertiser sub-editor has been described as ‘phenomenal’ by her son following her passing at the age of 71.

Rosella Masters worked in journalism throughout her whole career, which saw her take up positions at the Kentish Times, Ealing Gazette, and the Advertiser.

She also worked as a reporter and features writer during her long career in the profession.

Born in Sydenham, London, in 1950, Rosella attended school in Bromley, and later attended Bromley Technical College in the late 1960s.

She had two sons – Alex and Daniel – and moved to Maidenhead in 1980 to bring up her family.

Rosella stayed at two addresses during her 40 years in the town – Great Hill Crescent and Audley Drive – and enjoyed horse riding, ballet, tennis and theatre.

Rosella’s passion for journalism stemmed from her father, who worked for the News Chronicle in Fleet Street, London, and Alex remembers he and his brother excelling at spelling during their school years due to their mother’s love of writing.

“Her whole career it was journalism. She was very passionate about journalism, it was the prominent aspect throughout her whole life,” he said.

Rosella was also a member of the Institute for Journalism, and Alex remembers her fondness of her time at the Advertiser, where she spent many years as a sub-editor.

“I can only ever remember mum having a wonderful career at the Advertiser,” he said. “She enjoyed the people she worked with and the stories she covered. It was probably the most enjoyable job of her career.”

He added: “She did a phenomenal job raising a family on her own, and she was very proud of her achievements.”

Rosella passed away at The Manor Care Home in Old Windsor on July 11, after battling with illnesses throughout her life.

Alex said that she suffered with a condition called Raynaud’s, which affects circulation in the body and develops into a condition called scleroderma.

“She [later] struggled to walk and conduct tasks like walking to the car, walking the dogs, stuff like that,” Alex said.

Although her health conditions were underlying factors causing her death, Alex added that she later had bronchopneumonia, which eventually caused her to pass away.

Rosella’s funeral will take place on Friday, July 30 and Alex and his brother are asking people to donate to Scleroderma and Raynaud’s UK, a charity raising awareness of the condition.

“There are sufferers of this who are debilitating and it will shorten lives, so the more effort that people can put into fundraising for these smaller and lesser-known charities, the better,” Alex said.

“It is important that the voice of mum carries on to ensure greater understanding of what these conditions mean for people.”

For more information, visit www.sruk.co.uk