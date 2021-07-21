Brownies raise £1,400 for 'overwhelmed' Maidenhead charities

A brownie group has raised more than £1,400 for the Magpies 150 Challenge – adding to a pot of around £30,000 in support of local charities.

More than 20 girls from 1st Cox Green Brownies raised money by completing 150 skips or holding a marshmallow in the mouth for 150 seconds, among other challenges.

This figure is in honour of Maidenhead United FC’s 150th anniversary this year.

The Magpies 150 Challenge is the football club’s campaign to raise money for local charities during the pandemic, including Foodshare, Dash, Norden Farm and People to Places among others.

“A lot of charities have closed their doors and others have been overwhelmed,” said Helen Park, MUFC’s community development officer.

“We haven’t got an end date yet, we’re going to keep going for this year, as long as it’s needed.”

For the brownies, a new achievement badge was designed for them to earn, featuring the Magpies 150 logo. The girls were encouraged to come up with their own ideas of how to fundraise.

”Prior to COVID we decided as a group what charitable things we wanted to do together,” said Megan Robson, leader of the brownie group.

“Under the restrictions, the girls have taken things on more separately.”

Now able to come back together and meeting out of doors only for the time being, the brownies could complete 15 challenges together in small groups for the Magpies fundraising.

One girl also raised £230 by herself, choosing to perform karaoke in a care home.

“It’s been lovely to have the girls back – they have been amazing at sticking to the protocols, washing their hands regularly and keeping themselves and others safe,” said Megan.

As a thank you, some of MUFC’s women’s team visited the brownie group on Friday and gave a signed shirt to the girl who raised the most money.

They also offered all of the girls a free ticket to the women’s first home game of the season on the August 15.

The hope is that Scouts or Girlguiding groups will also take up the Magpie 150 challenge to earn a new badge.

To take the Magpies 150 challenge or make a donation, visit www.magpies150challenge.co.uk