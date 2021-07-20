Volunteers avert threat to Maidenhead Waterways and wildlife

Prompt action by volunteers from Friends of Maidenhead Waterways (FoWM) has helped avoid a threat to the new Green Lane fish and eel passes.

As part of the waterway restoration works, York Stream was clay lined, to eliminate water loss through the bed.

A clay bund under Stafferton Link was designed to isolate the unrestored Moor Cut channel from the completed York Stream.

The bund has been gradually eroded due to high winter flows, allowing water from the weir basin to escape into Moor Cut – undermining supply to the new fish and eel passes in the main channel.

Volunteers this week installed a waterproof membrane plus 150 sandbags to repair the clay bund, raising the finished level to minimise flow losses into Moor Cut.

Project coordinator Ian Rose said: “We are grateful to the volunteer team, who worked with a boat in deep water to repair and raise the eroded clay bund before it became a real problem.

“The water supply to the waterway regularly falls in late summer, so until the Moor Cut channel is also lined, water escaping from the weir basin risks being lost into the still porous channel bed there.”

FoWM has secured agreement from the Environment Agency to seal off the Moor Cut completely if necessary, to ensure that the water supply to the weir passes is prioritised ahead of the Moor Cut channel being restored.

To see the waterways' progress in pictures over the past several years, click here.