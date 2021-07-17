Remember When: Demonstration to save Altwood School

1981: Pupils from the lower junior school of Maidenhead College appeared in the school play, The Other Children by Margaret Harding.

They acted scenes from The Water Babies, Treasure Island, Little Women, Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass during the performance.

1981: Garden designer Roddy Llewellyn – known for his previous relationship with Princess Margaret – attracted hundreds of spectators as he married Tania Soskin at All Saints’ Church in Marlow.

The wedding guests included a host of famous faces, including Bianca Jagger, Bryan Forbes and Anouska Hempel.

1981: A small fleet of skiffs flying colourful heraldic banners sailed up the Thames from Westminster to Henley as Swan Upping time arrived once again.

The annual census of the swan population came amid a serious decline in the number of swans found on the Thames.

There was a peak figure of nearly 1,000 in the 1950s, but that number had fallen to around 200.

1986: More than 600 chanting Altwood Action supporters confronted county councillors in one of the biggest demonstrations ever staged at Shire Hall in Reading.

Parents, pupils and teachers flocked to the Berkshire County Council offices in a bid to persuade the council to reverse the education committee’s decision to axe Altwood School.

Four double-decker bus loads of supporters lined the route to the council car park, with crowds chanting ‘save our school’.

1991: A group of Ellington Primary School pupils paid a visit to Broadcasting House in London to record an environmental

musical – The Flight of the Bumble Snouts.

Parents also watched the show at the school, when a collection after the two performances raised more than £70 for the Worldwide Fund for Nature.

1996: A new life in Warwickshire awaited headteacher Sue Painter as she left Oldfield Primary School.

As a teacher for 27 years, and headteacher at Oldfield for 10-and-a-half, Sue admitted to viewing the move with mixed feelings.

“One minute I think I’m going to be very brave, because obviously I’m looking forward to my new life,” she said.

“But this is so much a part of my life, and I have very fond memories of Oldifeld – so I think I’m going to be a bit tearful.”