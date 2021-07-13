Awards scheme aims to encourage wildlife into the garden

Enthusiastic gardeners are being encouraged to enter this year’s Wild About Gardens Awards (WAGA).

Run by Wild Maidenhead, the awards seek to encourage green fingered residents to support wildlife in their gardens.

The scheme covers Maidenhead and its surrounding areas, with over 3000 domestic gardens in a mainly urban environment being a significant resource for wildlife such as bees, birds, hedgehogs and butterflies.

Wild Maidenhead has been keen to support wildlife since the awards were launched four years ago.

The entry form includes four categories – namely food, shelter, water and garden management – and 24 simple wildlife-friendly garden features to choose from such as providing a bird bath or growing nectar rich flowers to benefit insects.

Gardens will be awarded Bronze, Silver or Gold, depending on how many wildlife-friendly features are in the garden.

It comes as the number of some urban wildlife continues to fall.

The house sparrow, song thrush and starling were added as a priority species to the UK Biodiversity Action Plan list in 2007 according to the RSPB.

In urban areas it is thought that a loss of insect food could be to blame, so it is important to make sure that gardens are full of insects which other wildlife rely on to survive.

Talking about the awards, Jan Stannard, Chair of Wild Maidenhead, said: “Any steps people take to encourage wildlife in their gardens is beneficial.

“I know how much pleasure I get from watching swifts, bees and hedgehogs in my town garden, and I hope people are encouraged to enter, do more to make their garden wildlife-friendly, and celebrate their brilliant achievements with a Wild About Gardens Award.”

WAGA and the benefits of wildlife friendly gardening are being promoted at Braywick Heath Nurseries, a charitable organisation dedicated to providing horticultural employment and therapy by offering employment and training in a commercial plant nursery to people with disabilities or in need of support.

Supporting the scheme, Braywick Heath has a wonderful display of homegrown plants perfect for pollinators, whilst Stubbings Nursery is also promoting wildlife-friendly planting.

The awards are free and easy to enter online, and the closing date is July 31. More information and details about how to enter can be found on the Wild Maidenhead website at: https://www.wildmaidenhead.org.uk/waga