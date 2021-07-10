Remember When: Peter Osgood handed out prizes to young footballers

1971: The Ridley High School hockey team from Arizona suffered their first defeat of a European tour when Maidenhead Hockey Club beat them 3-1 at Bisham Abbey.

The Americans had previously played 18 matches without defeat.

After spending a long weekend in Maidenhead at the Walton Cottage Hotel, the Ridley team returned home to America.

1986: Residents of Hurley were joined by visitors from Hurley, New York, for the climax of their 900th anniversary celebrations.

The link between the two very distant Hurleys goes back to 1668, when Francis Lovelace – a relative of the Barons Lovelace of Hurley – became Governor of New York State and, in 1669, changed the name of Nieuw Dorp to Hurley in honour of his ancestral home.

Guests from America attended a special reception at the village hall during a four-day visit to the village.

1986: After the previous year’s absence from the competition, Maidenhead & Bray completed a splendid comeback by reclaiming the Juilan Cup.

A fine all-round performance from man-of-the-match Geoff Knight steered them to a 16-run triumph in an entertaining final at Boyne Hill.

1986: Former Chelsea and Southampton star Peter Osgood was on hand to present trophies for Maidenhead Boys FC’s annual presentation evening.

Prizes were handed out to the club’s outstanding teams and individuals after a campaign which them lift no fewer than six titles.

Pride of place went to the lower age groups, especially the under nines, who won a league and cup double in the Bracknell Friendly League.

1996: The lawns at Cliveden were awash with checks and stripes of every colour when 5,000 guests got out their table cloths and picnic rugs for Slough Rotary Club’s annual open air concert.

Visitors of every age and walk of life flocked along woodland paths to the gardens, where they enjoyed music from the likes of The Band of the Coldstream Guards and the London Welsh Male Voice Choir.