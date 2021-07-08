'Delight' for Maidenhead Community Centre as it begins lease at new building

The Maidenhead Community Centre (MCC) has expressed ‘delight’ after it confirmed a 20-year lease at a new location in the town.

Concerns over the future of the centre were raised back in 2018 when it became clear that it would have to be relocated due to the redevelopment of York Road.

A petition garnered more than 1,500 signatures urging the council to ensure it accommodated MCC in suitable premises, with proposals to move it to the Town Hall knocked back.

In September, the council decided to move the centre to 4 Marlow Road, with MCC trustee Jack Douglas saying that the location ‘ticked every box’, although opposition councillors questioned why the decision had taken so long.

In another development, it was confirmed on June 26 that MCC had completed signing off a 20-year lease at its new accommodation, with users moving over during the next few months.

MCC trustee Dean Yorke told the Advertiser that the first hirers will be moving across ‘in the next week’, adding that the continuation of the centre in Maidenhead was of significant benefit to the town.

“We are absolutely delighted with how far we have come,” he said. "It is exciting times, we are looking forward to the extra responsibility.

“It is needed for the town centre, for the local residents, and for the town. We are just extremely grateful to be trusted with such a nice building.”

He added: “We are just in the process of moving over our hirers – we want all of them moved over by September. Our first hirers are moving over within the next week.”

More space and better parking were two key pull factors of the Marlow Road site, Dean said, who thanked Cllr Geoff Hill (TBF, Oldfield) and council leader Cllr Andrew Johnson (Con, Hurley and Walthams) for their help in getting the centre here.

Dean also extended thanks to ‘everyone who signed the petition’, which was one of the most well-supported petitions in the Royal Borough’s history with nearly 1,600 signatures.

Writing on Twitter, MCC said: “We are very grateful and will do our very best to repay all your trust. Our aim is to outdo the work we have done at York Road, for the benefit of all Maidenhead residents. We believe you have set us up to succeed.”

Cllr Johnson added that his opposition colleague Cllr Hill ‘rightly deserves significant credit’ for ‘championing’ MCC’s cause.

“Looking forward to seeing you in your new home very soon,” the council leader said on Twitter.

The volunteer-run MCC offers a range of activities and also operates a cafe.

Visit www.maidenheadcentre.org.uk for more information.