New Maidenhead Rotary president to run 1,000 miles for charity

Maidenhead Rotary Club’s new president will be fundraising for a cause very close to his heart and protecting the environment by running hundreds of miles this year.

Former ’Tiser editor Martin Trepte has set himself the target of running 1,000 miles during his presidential year and picking up plastic litter as he goes.

He will be raising money in aid of the Unicef Crisis Appeal for Yemen, with more than £700 raised so far.

Martin, who took over from outgoing president on Mary Spinks on July 1, said: “I’m asking for people to sponsor me to run 1,000 miles for Yemen during my year as

president.

“It’s a very personal commitment for me as my wife is from Yemen and her family is there. Running solo is also a way of fundraising that can’t be stopped by COVID restrictions.”

He says more than 12 million children in Yemen are threatened by war, disease and hunger, and lack access to clean water, sanitation and basic healthcare. The situation is made even worse by the impact of COVID-19 on a country where the health system is on the brink of collapse after five years of war.

Alongside humanitarian work, protecting the environment is now a priority for Rotary, which has an initiative to stop plastic waste being dumped in our rivers and seas by 2050, called End Plastic Soup.

Martin, who has ran several half and full marathons, said: “Plastics break down into tiny pieces in our seas and rivers, threatening both the environment and our health. So during my runs I’ll also be doing my bit to end plastic soup by taking a bag with me and picking up litter as I go.”

Another charity Martin has chosen to support is the Refugee Council, which helps unaccompanied child refugees – a cause of great significance to the club.

Sir Nicholas Winton, who

organised the Kindertransport trains to rescue 669 unaccompanied Jewish children from the Nazis, was a leading member of Maidenhead Rotary Club until his death aged 105 in 2015, coincidently six years to the day Martin became

president.

“We are very proud Nicky was a member of our club and I feel we owe it to his legacy as a great humanitarian to continue his work in some way,” said Martin.

He also aims to continue to support local charities including Thames Hospice, which the club regularly raises funds for.

To support Martin and for updates on his progress see www.justgiving.com/fundraising/martin-trepte