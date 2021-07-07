Norden Farm Kite Festival set to return this September

Windswept wonders are set to return to the skies above Boyn Hill this September after Norden Farm announced that the Kite Festival will be returning.

After COVID-19 forced last year’s festival online, the free event is set to take place in Boyn Grove Park (Punt Hill) on Sunday, September 5, between midday and 4pm.

Norden Farm will be running kite making workshops in the lead up to the festival, where participants will be taught the process of making either a Patang Kite or a classic Trapezoid Kite.

The run of workshops begins with a series in local Maidenhead schools including Manor Green School, Boyne Hill CE Infant and Nursery School, St Edmund Campion Catholic Primary School and All Saints CE Junior School. Artists will be working with up to four classes in the schools to create their own kites.

As part of the project, Norden Farm is also taking workshops to community groups including Family Friends, Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service and Home-Start Slough.

For families, there will be workshops held at Norden Farm on Friday, August 6, at 2pm and 3.30pm, then again on Saturday, August 14, at 2pm and 3.30pm with social distancing in place.

For £5, families can also order OnDemand Kite Kits online which contain all materials required, collect it from Norden Farm and then watch a video from anywhere to get crafty and create kites.

There is also a last-minute opportunity to get creative at the Kite Festival on Sunday, September 5. All workshops are suitable for ages 4+ years.

All workshops are led by specialist kite makers from Community Kite Project who have been running kite workshops and flying events since 2011.

The Kite Festival itself features live music, kite flying, local food vendors, entertainment, and a bar.

People are being encouraged to bring along their new kite creations, pre-owned or shop bought kites and join in to fly them on the hill. All are welcome, regardless of whether they bring a kite.

The Kite Festival and Kite Making Workshops are supported by funding from Shanly Foundation, RBWM, The Louis Baylis (Maidenhead Advertiser) Charitable Trust and The Cyril Taylor Charitable Foundation.

For more information about The Kite Festival, visit: https://norden.farm/events/kite-festival