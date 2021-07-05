GALLERY: 'Moving and euphoric' Maidenhead Lions Swimarathon

There were 'good feelings all round' at Braywick Leisure Centre at the weekend as the Lions Club of Maidenhead welcomed back swimmers for its delayed Swimarathon.

Having been postponed from January, the event was the Club's 36th and the first at the Braywick Road centre, with the previous 35 taking place at the Magnet Leisure Centre in Holmanleaze.

It was also a return to some normality for those organising and taking part in the Swimarathon, with larger-scale events such as these being off-limits for the past 18 months.

And the event returned big sums for charity again yesterday (Sunday), with Lions Club secretary Brenda Butler confident that at least £25,000 had been raised so far for good causes - and she expected this to rise even further.

This was despite a smaller number of teams entering due to COVID, and a different layout to previous years, with safety precautions taken to ensure the Swimarathon ran smoothly and within Government guidelines.

More than 800 swimmers of all ages and abilities took part in the event, with 12 hours worth of swimming built up between 7am and 7pm.

A total of 24 organisations were represented, including 12 schools, as well as sports and youth groups, individuals, disabled groups and churches.

The Swimarathon was also helped along with the assistance of 49 helpers, which included volunteers from both Maidenhead Bridge and Maidenhead Rotary Clubs.

Each team nominated a good cause to benefit from their swim, with donations and gift aid shared 50:50 between the charity and the Lions.

"It was so nice being able to do something after all this time," Brenda said. "It was just such a lovely atmosphere and all the children were so chuffed to be back.

"There was a lot of happy noise. We had a lot of enthusiasm from new [entrants] and old."

When asked how the event felt after so long living with tightened restrictions, Brenda added: "It was quite moving and euphoric, really.

"Seeing the [children] swimming so valiantly, it was lovely. You got a tear in your eye.

"It just felt like all the volunteers and competitors were just so pleased to have this opportunity to do something that was half way normal."

The Lions secretary said that the charity was helped by the fact it was able to hold its 2020 Swimarathon before the pandemic took hold, meaning it had enough funds to see it through to this event.

Hand sanitiser donated by Clean Conscience UK, social distancing, one-way systems and people assembling outside were just some of the COVID precautions implemented by Brenda and her team to ensure this year's event could go ahead, too.

Political figures including Maidenhead MP Theresa May and husband Philip, as well as Windsor and Maidenhead council mayor Cllr John Storey, were in attendance as usual in Braywick Road.

"When Mrs May, Philip and Cllr Storey came along, they all said exactly the same - that it was so nice to see an actual event with proper people," Brenda said.

This year's Swimarathon was also made momentous by the fact that it was the first to be held at the new Braywick Leisure Centre.

"The Magnet, bless it, had been run down for the past few years.," Brenda added. "The facilities [at Braywick] are lovely and the staff were great.

"It really was good feelings all round."

The traditional trophies awarded to teams at the end of the Swimarathon have not been decided yet, but the President's Cup, which is awarded to the participants who capture the 'spirit and ethos' of the event, is expected to go to Maidenhead's Manor Green School.

An awards evening is also planned to take place in September once the schools go back, Brenda added.

She also extended thanks to the Advertiser's owner, the Louis Baylis Trust, which sponsored the Lions, and also Printique, a Maidenhead business which offered free printing facilities for the charity ahead of the event.