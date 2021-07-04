Maidenhead fundraisers walk15,000km raising £8,000 for Ethiopian children

Maidenhead fundraisers for children in Ethiopia have walked a total of 15,000 kilometres to raise £8,000 for two schools.

The Clock Up Your Kilometres challenge was organised by mother and daughter team Nicky and Bella Hyslop from Boulters Lock – both PFC Ethiopia ambassadors.

The aim was originally to walk, swim, or cycle a combined total of 9,000 kilometres – the distance between Cookham and the Ethiopian city of Debre Birhan.

Since March, the total distance reached is more than 15,670 kilometres.

“We made it to Debre Birhan and back,” said Nicky Hyslop. “It surpassed our expectations completely.

“It was a huge achievement and a real team effort for all those involved.”

“The first time I travelled to Ethiopia, I met a boy (who) had never owned a toy,” said Sarah Parfitt, Partners for Change (PFC) trustee.

“When we presented him with a football, his whole face lit up.”

More than 200 people got involved, including children from Holy Trinity School, St Mary’s School and The William Hogarth School.

Seema Goyal, owner of Goyals school outfitters, also donated PFC Ethiopia T-shirts for the young ambassadors.

The £8,000 raised will help 70 children at two schools in Debre Birhan.

One of the main aims was to provide breakfast clubs at the schools for the most vulnerable children.

“We can safely say this will now happen, thanks to everyone’s generosity,” said Nicky.

Bella Hyslop, 11, said: “It’s made a huge difference to the children in Ethiopia and I hope we can do more in the future to help.

“I’ve loved being part of this challenge and will definitely take part in future fundraisers.”