'Britain's Got Talent' style Maidenhead show raises £2,800

The Rotary Club of Maidenhead Bridge has raised £2,800 for its Nepal project – with donations still coming in.

Rotarians from across the Thames Valley joined together to showcase their talents in front of a panel of judges in a ‘Rotary’s Got Talent’ livestream competition on the evening of Saturday, June 19.

The event was in aid of the club’s Nepal project, supporting Saurpani Primary School in the Gorkha hills. The buildings suffered 80 per cent destruction in a 2015 earthquake.

“The impacts of COVID-19 have slowed the country’s recovery and lockdowns have affected the academic year for the children,” said Claire Booth, club member.

“Many people are leaving Kathmandu valley to seek a safer place back in their villages.”

The host of the live show was local Rona Topaz, a classically trained mezzo-soprano and actress with 23 years’ professional experience.

The evening saw a special guest dance performance by Kopundol Rotaract Club in Nepal.

Performances from the 10 contestants included music, magic, storytelling, painting, photography and even T-shirt folding in record time.

Tara Deane, an acoustic singer and songwriter, was a memorable performance for Claire, who was also one of the event organisers.

“She performed a song which she wrote a couple of years back called ‘Stick Together’ – very appropriate for the times we find ourselves in at the moment. It was hugely uplifting,” Claire said.

Finalists included Ellen Burnett with a rendition of Pink’s All I Know So Far and favourite to win, Don Pearce, who impressed judges with his balloon model of an owl.

The overall winner was the youngest contestant Ben Baker, who performed his own song, Nobody’s Home.

The money raised from this event will be used for infrastructure development to enhance the quality of education in Nepal.

“This will make a massive difference to the lives of the school children at Saurpani, the wider community and the future of Nepal,” said Claire.