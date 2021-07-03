Maidenhead 'inspirational' open gardens event draws 600 people

An open gardens event run by Maidenhead Rotary Club last weekend is expected to have well exceeded its fundraising target of £3,000.

Tickets sold-out in advance for the event, which saw 24 gardens across the Maidenhead area throw open their gates on Saturday and Sunday to more than 600 visitors.

Maidenhead MP Theresa May visited on Sunday when she toured the garden of Jo Ayre, in the riverside area.

“When you see a garden like this one that has been lovingly cared for, it’s just inspirational,” she said.

“One of the good things that has come out of the pandemic is that people have started to enjoy and appreciate their gardens a lot more.

“The Open Gardens Weekend gives people a lot of pleasure seeing other people’s gardens and getting ideas from them.”

Visitors enjoyed looking at the garden and meeting the garden owners, who were keen to talk about their green work.

Proceeds for the event are still being counted but organisers are hopeful they have ‘far exceeded’ their original target of £3,000.

Individual garden owners and the Fisheries Residents’ Association raised additional money for charities, including Thames Hospice and Maidenhead Blind Club, by selling plants, books and refreshments.

Other attractions at gardens included live music, art and craft demonstrations and even the chance to ask the advice of BBC Berkshire gardening expert Colin Evans.

“We wanted to create a new community event for Maidenhead, which we hope we have done,” said organiser Janet Perry.

“We have had so many positive comments and we are looking forward to seeing everyone again on the last weekend of June next year when we hope even more local gardeners will come forward to open their garden for charity.”

Maidenhead Rotary Club president Mary Spinks said: “Open Gardens has been a fantastic success and is an event that just has to continue every year.

“Thanks to Janet and her organising team, to Braywick Nurseries for their support, and to all of the garden owners and volunteers who made it possible.”