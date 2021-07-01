Maidenhead Heritage Centre 'vision' for 'bigger and better' site

Maidenhead Heritage Centre has outlined its ambition for a ‘bigger, better’ Heritage Centre now that it may be able to move into the former SportsAble site.

At a recent council meeting, the Royal Borough voted that its preferred option for the former SportsAble building was to transfer it to Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

The heritage centre’s overall aim is to transform the museum into an ‘experience-based’ model, filled with interaction.

“Our aim is to make Maidenhead Heritage Centre a ‘destination attraction’, increasing our visitor numbers significantly,” said Richard Poad, chairman.

Later this year, the heritage centre is expecting to receive an 18th century Bray Fire Engine.

It has also received a bequest of a 1921 GWK car, manufactured by Grice, Wood & Keiller on Maidenhead’s Cordwalles Estate, coming later this year.

“To display these two wonderful assets properly will require plenty of space, so a larger home is now very urgent,” said Richard.

The centre additionally needs more space for a World War II aero engine (currently in storage) relating to the White Waltham-based Air Transport Auxiliary (ATA).

The centre also hopes to display a locally built river skiff, about 26ft long.

“Our Spitfire simulator is already a major attraction for many of our visitors and will be joined by other simulators,” said Richard.

This could include racing car and steam locomotive driving, for example.

Another possibility is a virtual reality experience, allowing visitors to explore Maidenhead at various times and places throughout its history.

The museum’s archive, including thousands of photographs, documents and aerial shots of Maidenhead, would be easily accessible via computer terminals as well as online.

The new museum, open six days a week, would include provision for temporary exhibitions, including travelling exhibitions from other museums and exhibitions by local community groups.

The additional space would also offer increased educational possibilities for schools and other groups.

“Pre pandemic, we regularly turned down visits from groups of aviation enthusiasts who wanted to bring 30 or 40 people because we couldn’t accommodate them,” said Richard.

“If we can host these groups from outside Maidenhead, it’s good for the town’s economy and regeneration.”

It would also allow for more school trips with typical class sizes of 30 students, who can enjoy the handling collection, such as stone age tools.

“Particularly with youngsters, it gets them really engaged if they can literally hold history in their hands,” said Richard.

The increased space will create more scope for talks, meetings and other events, including some in the evenings.

“With our vision for a bigger, better Heritage Centre, we will create a sense of place and civic pride for our local community, as well as attracting visitors from far and wide,” said Richard.

The terms and conditions of Maidenhead Heritage Centre’s possible move are yet to be fully negotiated with the borough.