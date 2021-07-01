Maidenhead foodbank expects a rise in 'holiday hunger'

Maidenhead Foodshare is appealing for more volunteers in anticipation of increased need for foodbanks over the summer holidays.

Until March, Foodshare was helping 450 people a week, about 50 per cent more than pre-pandemic.

“It used to be the same people all the time – now we are seeing so many different people, changing all the time,” said trustee Debbie Gee.

“People are coming for short periods of time to help them through a difficult patch. It’s usually while benefits are being sorted, while changing jobs, or when furlough finishes.

“We have had so many comments from people saying that we really helped them through those times.”

Since then, the number using Foodshare has declined to around typically 350 people each week – but the foodbank anticipates a reversal of that trend through the school summer holidays.

It will be packing its ‘holiday hunger bags’ with extra food this summer – this will include ready meals, multipacks of cereal, snack pots, extra fresh fruit as well as treats and drinks.

Though things have been difficult, the awareness raising around COVID and the economic hardships it has brought has led to more donations and more people helping.

“There’s a lot of people doing things in the community now – a lot of people coming forward to help,” said Debbie. “We’ve been getting very generous donations from the public.”

Visitors to the foodbank have been surprised by both the quality and quantity of food available to them – partly due to the expansion of Foodshare since it moved into the former Tesco in the Nicholsons Centre.

“When people come they are blown away by the size of it – they can’t believe they have found us here,” she said.

Foodshare is in the process of resuming some of its extended services, including cooking meals for the homeless on several occasions each week and its Good Neighbour project.

The latter is aimed at alleviating the loneliness and isolation experienced especially by the elderly when in a state of food insecurity.

“Happily, as COVID restrictions ease, these extra activities are coinciding with a reduction in the core food bank distribution activities,” said Debbie.

Nonetheless, the foodbank will need more volunteers going into the summer.

“We have started to notice a drop in volunteers as things are starting to open back up, with more people at work,” said Debbie. “Soon people will be starting to go on holiday as well.”

Foodshare likes to have 20 volunteers per shift, including meet-and-greeters and marshals who chat to people in the queue to the foodbank.

It is putting out an appeal for more volunteers – preferably, those able to commit to a regular shift. There is no upper age limit, though for the time being, Foodshare would like people aged 18 or over.

It hopes that as things begin to go back to normal on Monday, July 19, it will be able to welcome back young volunteers, such as those working towards a Duke of Edinburgh award.