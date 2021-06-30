Chance to learn life-saving skills at Braywick Leisure Centre

Those wanting to learn life-saving skills including CPR are being encouraged to attend a training course at Braywick Leisure Centre later this year.

The free event in Braywick Road will take place on Sunday, August 1 and will involve a 90 minute course to the public.

Skills learned will include CPR and AED (automated external defibrillator), and follows on from drowning prevention week which ran from June 19-26.

Anyone can attend the course, which is run by Braywick operators Leisure Focus and Access First Aid, but those aged under 12 must be with an adult.

Managing director of Leisure Focus, Mark Camp-Overy, said: “All our sites have qualified first aiders on hand at all times to provide emergency aid when it is needed.

“We know that not everywhere you go there will be first aiders on hand, so having a basic knowledge of what to do in a medical emergency could help to save someone's life.

“Thanks to our ongoing partnership with Access First Aid, Leisure Focus is able to give our local community the opportunity of free practical training on giving CPR and defibrillator use.

“This is such an important set of skills for all ages to learn as you just never know when you might need them.”

Session times are 9am-10.30am, 10.45am-12.15pm and 12.30pm-2pm. To book, email swimming@leisurefocus.org.uk, and include your name, number of people attending, contact number and a preferred session time.