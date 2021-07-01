Man and dog nearly injured by flying road barrier on Bath Road

A dog-walker had a close shave after a van collided with a temporary barrier causing it to go sailing into the air – nearly striking him.

Brendan Arndt was walking his puppy along Bath Road at 6.30am on a Monday June 14 when a bin lorry drove into the barriers, which were partially in the road.

The barriers are placed around a portion of sunken road which could cause damage to the cars if driven over at speed.

For the past several weeks, cars have been driving around them – but unfortunately, the barriers themselves have now caused a hazard.

“The driver smashed into the barrier and it went flying towards me and my puppy,” said Brendan. “Myself and my puppy were almost knocked out. I jumped the Redroofs (Theatre School) fence to avoid it.”

The van driver pulled over to make sure Brendan and his four-legged friend were unscathed, before moving the van away so as not to block the street.

“I could see the sun was directly in the driver’s eyes. It’s pretty dangerous,” said Brendan.

“As we’re moving into the summer months, it’s getting worse, particularly in the early morning sun. Unless you have sunglasses or a visor, you wouldn’t see the barriers.”

He added that the barriers have been there for about eight weeks and Brendan has not seen anyone out on the road fixing it.

The council said the barriers were in place to keep vehicles away from a damaged area of highway.

A spokesman said: “Barriers are checked regularly and we have asked our highways contractor, Volker Highways, to attend the site and place more advanced warning signs out and ensure more sandbags are placed on the barriers to weigh them down.

“In this particular case, they are in place to keep vehicles and motorists away from a damaged area of highway, possibly caused by a water leak.

“We have asked South-East Water to visit the site and check for any leaks in the area.

“Action can be taken by the company if found to be related to a water leak.

“If this is not the case, we will ask Volker Highways to complete the investigation works and carry out the necessary repairs to the road.”