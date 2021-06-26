Remember When: Heartache for fans as England exited Euro 96

1971: Maidonians trouped out in their hundreds to support the NSPCC carnival.

Crowds lined the streets along the carnival route before heading to Braywick Sports Centre to spend money generously on the array of charity stalls.

The carnival procession featured a range of fancy floats and was led by the Mayor, Cllr Joyce Fortherby, and Radio 1 DJ Terry Wogan riding in a Hackney carriage.

1981: Furze Platt Venture Unit came out on top of the eight teams competing in the aquatic It’s a Knockout competition in Hurley.

Challenges included the marathon, which involved competitors balancing three tennis balls while running across a floating raft, and the washing line, which involved putting on items of clothing in the water.

1986: Thousands of people turned out to show their support for Altwood School as it faced the threat of closure.

An Altwood Action tent swelled with visitors anxious to make donations to the fighting fund.

The fair at the school raised £2,600.

1991: Rain stopped a celebrity cricket match at Maidenhead and Bray cricket club – but the day was not a total washout.

Entertainer David Essex was due to captain a World XI featuring former test stars Joel Garner and Roland Butcher against a team of celebrities including Michael Parkinson and Henry Kelly.

The rain meant no balls were bowled but the day was still a success, raising thousands for Voluntary Service Overseas.

1991: Thousands of runners splashed their way through the streets of Maidenhead for the MaST Relay Marathon – raising a record £200,000.

More than 3,000 people making up 300 teams were lined up at Braywick for five hours of fundraising.

Each team had to complete the equivalent distance of a marathon between them.

1996: Cookham Scouts’ village fair had a distinctly Scottish feel to it as it was opened by TV star Lorraine Kelly and a pair of Highland pipers.

Attractions included tossing the caber, golf at ‘St Andrew’s’, tractor rides to sport Nessie on the Thames and a chance to beat a Scottish goalkeeper.

1996: Dejected football fans held their head in their hands as England tumbled out of Euro 1996 on penalties.

Terry Venables’ men suffered an agonising defeat in the semi-final against Germany at Wembley, but fans still flooded through the gates of the team’s base at Burnham Beeches Hotel to roar their heroes home.

Maidenhead pubs saw their ‘busiest night for years’ but it all ended in tears. One inconsolable fan said: “I split up with my girlfriend two weeks ago and it was nowhere near as bad as tonight.”