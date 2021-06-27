Appeal lost to build 12 flats on site of The Crown pub in Maidenhead

A developer looking to build 12 flats in the place of The Crown pub on Wootton Way has lost an appeal against the council’s planning team.

The application was for flats, parking, new vehicle and pedestrian access off Maple Close and new parking off Altwood Road.

The Royal Borough refused planning permission to Kaywood Developments Ltd in April last year, citing concerns over the effect on the character of the area. The developer launched an appeal but lost.

When rejecting the appeal, planning inspector M Aqbal agreed that the development would have an ‘unacceptably harmful effect’ upon the character of the area and the living conditions of neighbours.

The flats would be a three-storey building with additional accommodation in its roof space, which would make it ‘appreciably taller’ than the adjacent buildings.

The building would also be ‘substantially taller’ than neighbouring 2 Maple Close. This would have an ‘enclosing and dominant effect’ on the outlook from that home, the inspector said.

The inspector said that with the development’s proximity to Norden Road buildings, it would appear ‘particularly cramped and unduly dominant’.

He said the ‘incongruous addition’ to the street scene was to the ‘significant detriment’ of the visual appearance of the area.

Another concern was parking and highway use. The proposal’s layout would have provided 22 car parking spaces. Of these, eight would be located outside the site. The parking for the public house would use part of the pavement along Altwood Road, which is not in the appellant’s ownership.

The inspector said there is no evidence to confirm that the highway authority would support the use of this area for parking – nor any certainty that this parking would be provided.

If it were supported, this would result in the loss of some on-street parking capacity.

This could create an overspill of cars onto the highway network, causing ‘undue congestion’ and ‘impacting adversely on highway safety’.