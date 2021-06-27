Maidenhead couples keen to get married despite wedding restrictions

Couples looking to get married in Maidenhead have decided to go ahead despite some significant limitations remaining in place.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the 30-person cap on wedding ceremonies is to be lifted as planned, but other aspects of weddings will be restricted for now as the final stage of lockdown easing was pushed back by four weeks.

Number limits will vary depending on the capacity of venues, and everyone aged 11 and over should wear masks during the ceremony and while moving around indoors.

Guests will sit at tables of no more than six people. The catering has to be table service only, counting out the option of buffets.

Val Pearson, managing director at Lillibrooke Manor events venue in Cox Green, said that though the new rules are a little bit confusing, they are ‘heading in the right direction.’

“We had four days to plan for sit-down, outdoor receptions, which wasn’t in the mix before,” she said.

“Because people can’t stand up to eat or drink, we had to hire equipment in a big rush. That’s going to result in more expenses for couples.”

There will also be limits on singing and dancing. Indoor dancing is not allowed, with the exception of the married couple’s first dance.

Indoor dancefloors can be repurposed for additional seating. Even dancing outdoors is advised against.

There is no prohibition on people dancing close to their tables of six, though, according to Val.

Speeches are recommended to take place in a well-ventilated area and those speaking should use a PA system to amplify their speech rather than raising their voices, where possible.

Though some couples have decided to move their wedding date due to the restrictions, many have chosen to go ahead.

“We’re finding our couples are just so happy to get married, very happy to have a bigger wedding,” said Val. “It’s a sign of how long everything’s been going on.

“Some of our couples have moved their wedding date three or four times already.”

She added that couples do not seem to be concerned with mask wearing indoors or sitting at tables of six, as they are used to these rules now.

“We’re delighted that the limit has increased because we now have a chance of running weddings that are profitable,” said Val.

“The impact since March has been absolutely massive and we’re glad to have survived and come out of the other side.”