Maidenhead history: Lord Desborough and the Olympic Games

Researchers at Maidenhead Heritage Centre are asking for help in locating memorabilia of the 2012 London Olympic and Paralympic Games for a new exhibition.

The exhibition is starting just before the opening of the Tokyo Olympics next month.

It will begin with commemorating the first Olympic games in London in 1908 – in which Maidenhead historical figure Lord Desborough played an integral part.

A ‘consummate’ sportsman, Lord Desborough was a member of the British fencing team and the first chairman of the British Olympic Association.

He was president of the British Olympic Council in time for the 1908 games in London and was the first person to carry the flag for Britain.

The 1908 games were originally scheduled to be held in Rome but were relocated following the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 1906.

That year, Lord Desborough took on the Olympics, with less than less than two years to go. There was no stadium and no plans in place.

“It was extremely difficult to put together the Olympic games, even then, but he was extremely well-connected,” said Richard Poad, chairman of Maidenhead Heritage Centre.

“He launched a public appeal and collected around £100,000, which in 1908 was a small fortune. They had to ask people to stop sending money, which is extraordinary. If there was one hero of the games, it was him.”

Lord Desborough oversaw the construction of the Olympic stadium in Shepherd’s Bush with the funds he raised.

Maidenhead Heritage Centre’s exhibition will also highlight the many local people who helped as volunteers.

The heritage centre is on the lookout for items from any Olympic and Paralympic games with a Maidenhead connection.

It particularly hopes to be able to borrow an Olympic torch that was carried through the streets of Maidenhead in the build up to the 2012 Games.

Any reader who can help is asked to contact the centre as soon as possible on 01628 780555.

In other news, Maidenhead Heritage Centre may be moving into the former SportsAble building.