Maidenhead Drama Festival to go ahead this year as planned

The Maidenhead Drama Festival will be going ahead this summer – with plays showing at Norden Farm from July 8-10.

The festival is part of the All England Theatre Festival, the only country-wide eliminating contest for one-act plays in performance throughout England.

In normal years there would be many more regional festivals as part of the contest but this year some of them will not be going ahead.

Though everything will be slightly different, there will still be a final with regional winners gathering together. The winners of the four area semi-finals go forward to the English Final.

As the only member festival in the South-East, Maidenhead Drama Festival will go forward to the final in August.

Due to COVID-19, Maidenhead Drama Festival does not feature all the groups that would normally take part – schools would normally be a big part of it.

Nonetheless, there will be eight plays by six small casts who have been rehearsing in their bubbles. Plays vary from humorous to challenging and thought-provoking – and include three original scripts.

There will be a restricted audience at Norden Farm and overall numbers will depend on how many tickets are booked in a group.

Those performing must handle their set themselves and must wipe down props after usage. There will also be a one-way system in place.

Any trophies won will be handed over to one person and there will be no group photos or shaking hands.

Unfortunately no raffle will be held, though this was a good way to cover the significant expenses of sending performers onto the next stage of the contest.

Despite these restrictions, Maidenhead Drama Festival chair Carol Hennessey says that in some areas, audience turn-out is as good as ever and in some cases better.

“I think everyone has had enough of being at home. They want to go out and they want to be supportive,” she said.

“Audiences think, ‘I haven’t been out for a long time, so let’s support this.’ It’s good news for the future.”

Performers are also feeling ‘really positive’ moving forward, she said.