Appeal won against Windsor and Maidenhead council to build six houses in Belmont Road

A developer has won an appeal against the Royal Borough to create six flats in Belmont Road.

The plans would see two blocks of three flats each, both two-storeys high, with six parking spaces. Nearest to the site are mainly two-storey detached and semi-detached dwellings.

Royal Borough officers recommended the development by Leon Tusz Developments Ltd for refusal, citing concerns over the effect on the character and appearance of the area.

However, the independent planning inspector M Aqbal disagreed, describing the site as it currently stands as an 'overgrown plot' which ‘detracts from the appearance of the area.’

He wrote that, while the proposed development would result in an increased housing density, the building would ‘complement the established street scene’.

This was a repeat application for the site. Appeals were refused in 2019 and in 2018 for proposals that were ‘harmfully at odds’ with the layout of the rest of the street.

An application for seven one-bed flats and 12 car parking spaces was rejected in 2019.

The way the houses were to be set back from the established building line would ‘prove incongruous to the areas’ character,’ according to the previous planning inspector.

The lack of dividing boundaries between the two proposed dwellings were not in keeping with the ‘tight knit’ detached and semi-detached houses, that inspector added.