Maidenhead man's book of poems to help raise money for cancer research

A Maidenhead cancer-survivor has published a book of poems on his life experiences and will be donating 20 per cent of the sales towards cancer research.

Jean-Marc Hall, long-time Maidenhead and Taplow resident and business owner, is a previously published writer and poet.

He wrote about music and Stanley Spencer for the Advertiser in previous years and also used to run open mic nights of acoustic music and 'slam' style poetry events in The Rose in King Street.

Jean-Marc’s newest book, ‘Post Industrial Nation’ is available on Amazon and Waterstones for a retail price of £10. The author has decided to donate 20 per cent of this to charity.

“I was going through treatment while COVID was at its peak – and the NHS still managed to look after me really well,” said Jean-Marc. “I felt I needed to give something back.”

Jean-Marc also has a brother and a friend who have suffered with cancer, spurring him further to help in any way he can.

“You feel a bit helpless,” he said. “Poetry can be a great escape, especially during COVID.”

Jean-Marc hopes to encourage young minds towards poetry to help with mental health.

“When you can’t sleep because you have thoughts racing around your head, just write them down, whatever they are,” he said.

“It’s a great way to get into creative writing.”

The collection of 40 poems, published by Alliance Publishing Press, ‘covers everything’ in Jean-Marc’s life of experiences. This includes his time in the Royal Navy when he became a boxing champion, as well as his involvement with the music industry performing with a band and later running a venue in West London.

The book can be purchased from Amazon, Waterstones and Foyles.

To read more about it, visit https://tinyurl.com/4cmhrsv