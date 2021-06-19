Remember When: Celebrations to mark Maidenhead's 700th anniversary

1971: Despite gloomy skies, Bourne End’s Carnival Week came to a lively end with the fete at Jacksons’ sports ground.

It started with a parade of decorated floats, heading by carnival queen Carol Couzens and her attendants.

1976: Singer Shirley Bassey was down at Odney to film a routine with Nigel Lythgoe Dancers for her new BBC TV series.

The routine, filmed on the riverbank near Cookham Lock, was somewhat less strenuous than earlier episodes when she went water skiing, flew in a hot air balloon and took part in a lifeboat launch.

1981: The Advertiser paid a visit to Holyport Youth Club as it celebrated its 10th anniversary.

The club was unusual in that it had no rule book and the young people had to take a fair degree of responsibility for their own entertainment.

But youth leader Sylvia Corbin was always on hand to keep things in order.

1986: Champagne flowed as race-goers gathered at Boulters Lock Inn for a special breakfast before Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot.

Proprietor Robert Arif and his wife Larena invited more than 25 guests, many of them local business people, for the reception on the terrace overlooking the Thames.

1986: Peter Moysey, British Triathlon Champion for 1985 and 1986, visited 1st Woodlands Park (Methodist) Cub Scouts to give tips on sport and keeping fit.

1996: Blazing sunshine drew thousands of Maidonians to the celebrations which marked the town’s 700-year existence.

The day began with a bright and colourful procession of carnival floats, which moved off from the Town Moor at noon led by a brass band heading for the town centre.

There were performances throughout the day in front of the town hall, before proceedings moved to the River Thames in the late afternoon, where The Cable Corporation staged a charity balloon race.