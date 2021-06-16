Call for council action to boost Bridge Street trade

The owners of an independent cafe in Maidenhead claim action needs to be taken to help revive the fortunes of businesses in their part of the town centre.

Strawberry Grove opened in Bridge Street in 2018 with the aim of offering visitors a menu of brunch options, desserts and alcoholic drinks.

But the business is one of many town centre hospitality venues which has seen its trade decimated by theimpact of coronavirus.

Marta Downs, who runs the site alongside her husband Stuart, told the Advertiser that footfall in their part of town has fallen dramatically and she fears the stretch of shops have been forgotten.

She said: “At the moment we’re trying to get back to normality but the people are just not there.

“We are speaking to everyone on Bridge Street and people are really struggling.”

In April the council suspended parking bays in Bridge Street to allow diners at Strawberry Grove and nearby Emanuela’s restaurant to eat outside while coronavirus restrictions remained in place.

But this decision has now been reversed due to the impact on other businesses who rely on the parking spaces to attract customers.

Marta, who also has Strawberry Grove branches in Marlow and Lane End, is now calling on the council to make pavement improvements to Bridge Street to attract town centre pedestrians and offer better parking rates for those driving to the town.

She said: “It looks like the town for pedestrians finishes by The Coppa Club and the pavement outside there is completely different to what we have.

“We will do whatever we have to do to make the business work but it’s such a struggle and if the customers are not there, there is nothing you can do.

“People also feel that they go shopping or out to eat but they don’t get anything in return for the parking because it’s so expensive at the moment.”

She added: “When we compare how quiet it is (Bridge Street branch) compared to our other cafes we know it’s something to do with the town.”

A council spokesman said: “The pavement improvement works around Chapel Arches were carried out as part of the Shanly Homes section 106 public realm improvements as part of their redevelopment.

“We welcome ideas for public space enhancements from local businesses and we have been speaking to them about the potential for a feasibility study to look at improving the public realm at the Bridge Street end of the town.”

The council added it has been running a reopening campaign and promoting the message ‘Don’t let your guard down’ to support businesses as the country emerges from lockdown.

Free parking was considered as part of the town centre reopening plans but will not be offered at this time, a statement said.