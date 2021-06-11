Oldfield Road junction: lead member downplays 'political' complaints

A cabinet member has hit back at the ‘political element to some complaints’ regarding the Oldfield Road roundabout works.

In a social media post on Thursday evening, Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Cookham & Bisham), the lead member for transport, infrastructure and digital connectivity, reiterated his apology for disruption whilst the works took place.

He added that the project is due to be completed in the first week of July, with resurfacing works requiring the closure of the road to commence shortly.

The controversial road works on the junction of Oldfield Road and Bridge Road involves the conversion of an existing roundabout to a traffic light system.

On social media, Cllr Clark said: “The reason these improvements are necessary is to increase traffic capacity ahead of future Maidenhead regeneration, which will place increased pressure on this and other key junctions.

“Additionally, this scheme will also provide a safer crossing point for pedestrians and cyclists.

“The project has also been largely funded by central government who acknowledge it’s importance.”

With the M4’s weekend closures adding to the disruption, the roadworks have been a key concern for Advertiser readers for a number of weeks.

Work commenced at the end of February and was originally due to be completed by Thursday, May 20.

Despite what will be at least a six-week delay to the culmination of the works, Cllr Clark said that some of the complaints had been political.

“Alongside some genuine concerns posted online, there has also been a political element to some complaints," he said.

“Hopefully most residents will see through these and agree that improving our roads and infrastructure is the right thing to do and not an opportunity for point scoring."