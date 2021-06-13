School goes 1920s for 100 years of British Legion

Braywood C of E School has been celebrating 100 years of the British Legion in style.

As a gesture of their appreciation for the cause, Braywood entered the Heroes Stamp Design Competition in which children were asked to design post stamps in honour of their ‘heroes’.

The competition was inspired by the work done by keyworkers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The winners of the competition will have their designs sent to Her Majesty the Queen before they are issued.

In addition, the school also put their own twist on a Roaring 20s celebration.

This involved the children dressing up in costumes from the 1920s, as well as having high tea and dancing the Charlston.

Headteacher Susan Calvert said, “This was a great day to lift the spirits of the whole school after COVID.”