    • New sponsored bus for accessibility charity

    Michael Johnston

    Accessibility charity People to Places has unveiled two new sponsored minibuses to help residents with mobility issues get out and about.

    The minibuses are at the heart of many of People to Places’ services, such as its 'DialARide' programme and transport for local community groups.

    Oxford House and Right at Home have joined AllWaste Berkshire Ltd in sponsoring the two new minibuses.

    Both organisations offer in-home care to residents across the borough, whilst AllWaste Berkshire operate in the disposal and recycling business.

    This charity is offering accessible transport for residents and is also giving companies an opportunity to publicise their business on the roads.

