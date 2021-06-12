New sponsored bus for accessibility charity

12:00PM, Saturday 12 June 2021
Accessibility charity People to Places has unveiled two new sponsored minibuses to help residents with mobility issues get out and about.
The minibuses are at the heart of many of People to Places’ services, such as its 'DialARide' programme and transport for local community groups.
Oxford House and Right at Home have joined AllWaste Berkshire Ltd in sponsoring the two new minibuses.
Both organisations offer in-home care to residents across the borough, whilst AllWaste Berkshire operate in the disposal and recycling business.
This charity is offering accessible transport for residents and is also giving companies an opportunity to publicise their business on the roads.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Police were called to the River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End yesterday at about 3pm, to reports that a teenage boy had entered the water but hadn’t been seen to leave.
A woman’s body has been recovered from the River Thames in Boulters Lock
Part of the A404 near Marlow will be closed for five weeks whilst Highways England carries out resurfacing works.