Remember When: Crowds flocked to Maidenhead outdoor pool

1971: The Advertiser took a glimpse at the changing face of Market Street in Maidenhead as a new roundabout began to take shape.

Photos taken from the top of Berkshire House showed the curve in the road after half of the project opened to permit two-way traffic to and from Cookham.

Work was still taking place on the other half as the Northern Relief Road reached out towards Bridge Road.

1976: The outdoor pool attracted huge crowds as the temperature soared into the upper eighties.

As the town sweltered through its hottest June for six years, attendance at the leisure centre pool was 2,700 over a six-day period.

But the outdoor pool next door had a massive 5,488 visitors over the same period.

1981: An afternoon on the farm was too good an opportunity to miss for the many visitors who packed the Berkshire College of Agriculture for its 13th open day.

The large selection of animals was the main attraction, but visitors also had the chance to see the computer room, laboratory and research facilities at the site.

1986: A summer fete at Clarefield Court Hospital broke all records by raising £4,000.

Warm sunshine attracted large crowds, who helped raise money towards the construction of the hospital’s therapy pool.

The hospital had raised £130,000 towards the project.

1996: More than 1,000 runners pounded the pavements of Maidenhead in the Wooden Spoon Society’s team charity marathon.

The event, which started at Braywick sports ground, attracted 92 teams of 11 runners. Each athlete ran a 2.38-mile lap of the town centre to complete the magic 26 miles.

They were joined at the event by TV quizmaster Bob Holness, a support of the Wooden Spoon Society.

1996: Two Maidenhead charities scooped National Lottery grants worth more than £60,000 in total.

Maidenhead Sea Cadets was granted £45,000 to refurbish its headquarter, while Windsor and Maidenhead Victim Support received £15,455 to allow the service to move into bigger offices.