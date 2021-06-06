Former Furze Platt pupil gets another 'dream' opportunity at Radio 1

A former Furze Platt student who was given an opportunity to present for BBC Radio 1 over Christmas has landed another gig at the station.

Sam MacGregor, 22, who grew up in Gringer Hill and also attended Claires Court school, will be presenting with his co-host Danni Diston. He began yesterday (June 4) and will be hosting for the next three weeks on Fridays at 5am until 6.30am.

The pair will be warming up for Mollie King and Greg James. Over Christmas, the duo covered Life Hacks & The Official Chart: First Look.

“We’re absolutely ecstatic and this truly is a dream gig,” said Sam. “We’re buzzing to be invited back to Radio 1 after our Christmas show.

“Danni and I have been bubbling up this whole time, and because we’ve had no other distractions, we’ve been spending all day chatting about the content.

“In a weird way, having COVID take away everything else has been helpful and having the show has been the best distraction.

“I feel really lucky we have such an amazing thing to work on through this time.”

Sam began in radio while at Cardiff University. He won best male presenter at the National Student Radio Awards in 2019. This same award was also won by Greg James himself.

The duo will begin the show this Friday just after the Radio 1 Dance show (4am-5am) and will appear for the next three Fridays after that.

The young presenters have also been invited in to cover the Radio 1’s Life Hacks & The Official Chart: First Look show for a third time and are covering for Arielle Free on Monday, June 7 live from London.

“We can’t wait to jump behind the mics together again,” said Sam.

“It’s an absolute privilege to present on the station that we grew up listening to. We're so excited to wake up with the Early Morning Crew and this time we’ll be setting at least 50 alarms each.”

Sam is one of eight new presenters who will take on BBC Radio 1’s Friday Early Breakfast slot over the coming months, a platform for the 'next generation of presenters'.

Aled Haydn Jones, head of Radio 1, said: “The Friday morning shows are a brilliant way for us to learn more about the next generation of presenters. It’s a great opportunity to see what direction they take when given a platform of this scale.”