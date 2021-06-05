Alexander Devine charity urges people to 'rock the blue' for Children's Hospice Week

The Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice Service has announced a special campaign to mark the annual Children’s Hospice Week later this month.

‘Rock The Blue’ aims to encourage the local community to take on a fun, blue-themed activity during the week of June 21-27.

Blue was the favourite colour of Alexander Devine, the extraordinary boy who inspired the creation of the charity 14 years ago, with his favourite animal, the dolphin, forming part of its logo.

Alexander died at the age of eight after being diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was just four.

The annual event for the UK’s 54 children’s hospices is a dedicated awareness and fundraising week highlighting the vital support hospices like Alexander Devine provide to children with life-limiting and life-threatening conditions and their families.

Throughout the week, staff from Alexander Devine will be taking on a variety of challenges.

Some will be dyeing their hair blue, baking blue food, creating blue arts and crafts as well as dressing in the colour.

The charity’s HR and wellbeing director, Warren King, has also promised to dye his beard blue if he raises £500 in sponsorship.

Schools and local businesses have begun signing up to ‘Rock the Blue’, including local technology business Riverbed, BP garages, Manor Green School and Reckitt House from Leighton Park School.

Speaking on the new campaign, Fiona Devine, CEO and co-founder of the charity, said: “We are so excited to launch this new campaign for children’s hospice week and hope that lots of people across our community get behind it and join the fun.

“A massive thank you to all those wonderful people who have already signed up and pledged to help us raise vital funds, we can’t wait to see what everyone gets up to.

“We hope to make this special campaign an annual event that will bring the Alexander Devine community together and remember my son Alexander and the incredible legacy he gave us – the specialist care and support we provide to so many families would not be possible without him.

“He would have loved the blue theme and no doubt come up with something wonderfully creative and fun to do.”

To find out more about the campaign and to sign up, visit www.alexanderdevine.org/rocktheblue