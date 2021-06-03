Public notices: Boulters Lock restaurant looks to expand outdoors

In the public notices this week, two applications have been put forward to alter properties situated on the riverside – including one for The Boathouse at Boulters Lock restaurant.

Planning

The Boathouse at Boulters Lock has put forward an application for several changes to its outdoor space.

It is looking to build a new external terrace bar and pizza oven, plus an extension of the existing terrace and new staircase and ramp to the new pontoon terrace.

The terrace bar and traditional-style pizza oven will be on the bank opposite the new floating terrace on the Thames.

Meanwhile, two applications have been put forward for properties in Bisham.

A planning application has been put forward for refurbishment and alterations of existing riverbanks at Lowater in Church Lane, Bisham.

This development would affect a conservation area – the property is in the countryside facing the Thames.

Lowater’s gardens were originally part of the Grade I-listed Bisham Abbey, flanked on one side by the by farmland and views towards Winter Hill.

The grounds of the property now comprise about 3,100sqm with about 30m of river frontage.

The improved landscape design is intended to forge a better connection between the river Thames and main house, with improved green areas and improved riverfront appearance.

Berkshire Archaeology has said that the site lies in an area of archaeological potential, particularly prehistoric and Roman remains. These may be damaged by ground disturbance for the proposed development.

An application has also been put forward for a listed building, 5 Bisham Village in Marlow Road, also known as Four Seasons Cottage.

The developer is seeking consent to brick up one door and other ‘minor alterations’ primarily to the late 20th century fabric, ‘which is of no architectural or historic interest.’

According to the applicant's agent, there will be ‘no major or significant alterations to the original listed building.’

The proposals will ‘therefore have no significant harm or impact on the character and appearance, and thus overall significance, of the conservation area, together with this heritage asset.’

Traffic

The borough has made an order to close Stubbles Lane in Cookham Dean, starting from Monday, June 7 until Friday, June 11. This will be in operation daily from 8am to 6pm.

The alternative route will be via Bigfrith Lane and Church Road.

Click here to view all the public notices for this week.