Maidenhead Lions calls for swimmers to take part in 36th Swimarathon

The Lions Club of Maidenhead is encouraging swimmers to take part in its annual Swimarathon, which returns next month for its 36th edition.

Swimmers of all ages and abilities are invited to take part in teams of eight to swim relay lengths of the pool for 50 minutes.

At last year’s event, teams from local groups, schools, sports clubs, business and churches completed nearly 200 miles of swimming and raised around £40,000 for a wide range of good causes.

Precautions will be taken to limit the spread of coronavirus, with teams starting in alternate lanes from each end of the pool.

Each team receives 50 per cent of the sponsorship for its nominated cause, with the remainder donated to the Lions Club of Maidenhead Charitable Trust to benefit local individuals and to support a range of special causes.

The Lions Club has donated £63,000 to local individuals and organisations over the past year.

Prizes are also awarded to participants, with a cup awarded to adult and junior teams who complete the most laps.

Furthermore, a trophy is awarded to the highest fundraisers, the swimmer with the most sponsors and to the team chosen on the day by the Lions Club President who embraces the spirit and the fun of the event.

This year’s edition has been moved from its usual January slot owing to lockdown restrictions and will take place on Sunday, July 4 from 7am to 7pm.

It will be the first to be held at Braywick Leisure Centre having previously been held at the Magnet.

Peter Skinner, of the Lions Club of Maidenhead, said: “It’s the 36th time we have held the event, and it’s been growing successfully for many years.

“It’s a very popular event, and we’ve now got 83 teams.

“We’ve usually had around 100 every year, but we switched from January to July so we weren’t sure what difference that was going to make.

“Fortunately, most of the teams have come along and still want to join in.

“It’s a fun event, and a great opportunity for people to join in and raise some money for good causes.”

To enter a team, call 0345 833 5793, or email swimarathon@maidenheadlions.org.uk