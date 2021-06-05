Remember When: Princess Diana visited Marlow Community Hospital

1986: Maidenhead Round Table’s Funathon was hailed as a success after initial fears that it would not be able to attract a large entry.

Organisers were concerned not as many people would enter as the previous year due to the Sports Aid event held a week before, but the run saw 525 runners take part – 100 more than the year before.

The 10km run started and finished at Maidenhead Rugby Club.

1991: Paul Lion followed in his parents’ footsteps by taking the helm at the Elva Lodge Hotel in Castle Hill.

The future Royal Borough mayor took charge at the hotel, which had been owned and run by his parents, Aubrey and Doris Lion, for almost 30 years.

1991: Princess Diana talked with patients and staff at a new £800,000 clinic and day hospital at the Marlow Community Hospital.

The visit came less than 24 hours after the Princess’ eight-year-old son, Prince William, had left hospital after being injured by a golf club at his school near Wokingham.

She told concerned schoolchildren that ‘William is much better’ after being questioned about his condition.

1991: A group of pupils at Furze Platt School managed to start their own company and make a handsome profit.

Nine lower sixth formers, aged 16 and 17, won a prize for best product and display at the East Berks Young Enterprise final.

The young entrepreneurs raised £104 selling shares in their own company, Moneyspinners, to parents and pupils and then began making T-shirts and jewellery.

1991: Despite grey skies, hundreds flocked to Holyport’s 45th fair on the village green.

The funfair rides, stalls and sideshows raised a record £5,000 for Holyport Memorial Hall.