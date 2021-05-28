Maidenhead Vision Charter outlines plans for future of the town

A ring-road strategy and new public squares with green spaces are some of the proposals set out in a new charter for the town.

Maidenhead Vision Charter has been drawn up by JTP Architects who were appointed by the council in early 2019 to guide the town for the next 15-20 years.

A report set to be discussed by cabinet tonight (Thursday) states: “Since the inital community workshops in late 2019 that formed the starting point for this placemaking vision and charter document, the global COVID pandemic has had a significant impact on Maidenhead town centre, businesses and community.

“As a result, the need for the placemaking vision demonstrating inspiration, ambition, and confidence in the future of our town centre has taken on the new significance.”

There are 12 key commitments featured in the charter focusing on the local economic recovery, inclusiveness within the town, sustainability and the environment, among others.

The council is hopeful that the charter will tackle many of the challenges Maidenhead faces today, such as the lack of public transport, an ‘ugly and grey’ urban environment and population fluctuations as people commute in and out of the town.

It will be underpinned by the Borough Local Plan, setting out an 'aspirational vision' for Maidenhead rather than committing to specific planning developments.

Under the charter, Maidenhead will contain a mixture of modern and traditional buildings, with a variety of independent shops available for residents and office workers to visit during the day.

Public squares and green spaces will provide people with areas to enjoy their lunch or a cup of coffee.

At night the document states a variety of hospitality venues will bring vibrancy ‘not seen for many years’ to the town.

The waterways will also allow residents to enjoy leisurely exercise.

A ‘Maidenhead Town Team’ will also be set up as part of the charter which aims to direct the town’s post-COVID recovery. It will comprise of two councillors, an executive officer and five independent members, working with the council shape the town’s.

The plan is due to be discussed by cabinet tonight (Thursday) at 7pm in York House, Windsor.