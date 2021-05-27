Six-hour run raises thousands for Maidenhead United '150' challenge

A six-hour run through heavy rain and strong winds on Friday has raised more than £1,500 for Maidenhead United’s 150 challenge.

Maidenhead United’s commerical partnership manager Sian Lancaster completed a 35km run with her husband Justin.

Along the way the couple visited each of the 14 beneficiaries from the club’s fundraiser sporting t-shirts representing the charities.

Sian and Justin had been due to run last year’s London Marathon but decided to channel their efforts into supporting local charities on a route which saw them set off from the Link Foundation in Marlow.

Reflecting on their task, Sian said: “It was nice to meet each of the charities and understand what their challenges are, what they do, how they’ve been affected by COVID – it was great to meet these people in person.

“The weather meant that it was probably one of the worst days to do it. However, we chose May 21 as the last home game was on the following day.”

She added: “The run from Maidenhead to Marlow was fine, as the wind was pushing us along, but the wind was against us from Maidenhead to Slough and then on to Windsor – that was tough.”

The couple beat their target of £1,500 over the weekend by more than £200. The Magpies are hoping to raise £150,000 having raised £27,000 so far, with the donations being split evenly between the charities.

“On Saturday, there was a group of 15 people celebrating a gentleman’s 80th birthday, all of whom came to Maidenhead as they could not visit their own club. They had a whip-round between them and gave me £150 – that was amazing,” said Sian.

Several of the club’s staff have completed their own challenge, with more scheduled to take place within the coming weeks.

CEO Jon Adams walked 150km as part of his challenge last year, whilst commercial support manager Sasha Bardwell is attempting to complete the Three Peaks Challenge this week.

Next month, media officer Grace Scott and fixtures and juniors secretary Neil Maskell will be walking 150 laps of York Road for the fundraiser.

To donate to Sian’s fundraising effort, click here.