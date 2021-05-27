PICTURES: Maidenhead school treats youngsters to go-karting session

It was pedal to the metal at a Maidenhead primary school and nursery this week as youngsters enjoyed some time on go-karts.

Riverside Primary School and Nursery, in Cookham Road, has been treating its children to a range of different activities each week, with the pandemic having an effect on their learning and experiences.

A ‘special’ activity is planned every week during the summer term, with skipping lessons, a visit from farm animals, glow-in-the-dark dodgeball, BMX riding and pillow polo already being enjoyed.

As well as the go-karting, youngsters will also be making the most of a mobile climbing wall, assault course, street dance lessons and a live band performance after the half-term break.

Headteacher Richard Daniels said: “As a school, we are very aware that all of our children have missed out on trips, visits and experiences over the last year.

“Our school values that we have been focusing on this term are ‘happy’ and ‘valued’ and it has been an absolute pleasure to see the smiles on our children's faces as they got to pet a goat or ride a bike for the first time.

“Although it has cost the school a substantial amount of money, it has been worth every penny to see the children enjoying themselves so much.

“Our parents have been thrilled that their children are having these wonderful experiences and many parents have reported that their children can't wait to come to school every day.”

Riverside funded the experiences through a donation from the Spoore, Merry and Rixman Foundation and unspent Government Sport Premium funding.