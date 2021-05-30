New war grave tool helps residents connect to the past

A new campaign has been launched by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission to educate the public about the individuals who died during the First and Second World Wars.

A postcode search tool, which contains the records of more than 400,000 World War personnel, has been set up to reveal the nearest street a war casualty was from.

The records are displayed in Google Street View and creates a personal, local connection to the past.

People can use the search function to learn more about the individuals, as well as print a commemorative tribute which can be displayed in their windows for War Graves Week.

The Commission, whose offices are in Maidenhead, launched the feature as part of its first ever War Graves Week, which runs from Friday 21–28 May, and aims to encourage communities to come together and discover the World War heritage within their local area.

During the week, CWGC teams will hold skilled demonstrations, cemetery tours, virtual and socially distanced events as well as engaging with schools to showcase the stories of just some of the 300,000 men and women commemorated in the UK.

Clare Horton CBE, director general of the CWGC, said: “Many people already know about their family’s links to the World Wars, but all of us have somewhere we call home today, and those places have their own stories too.

“By simply entering your postcode on our website you can take the first step towards making a new connection.

“We want people to share the stories they find and download a tribute for the men and women from their communities and display it in their window for War Graves Week.

“Behind every name on a war grave or memorial is a human story, just waiting to be discovered and War Graves Week is the perfect opportunity to do just that.”

To discover more, visit www.cwgc.org/wargravesweek.