Plans for 13-home development in Shurlock Row rejected

Proposals to turn a large storage facility in Shurlock Row into 13 homes have been rejected by councillors, with the developer criticised for providing a lack of affordable housing within the scheme.

Shanly Homes wanted to turn Bellman Hanger, which was originally used for storage in connection with the nearby White Waltham airfield, into a housing development.

But at a Royal Borough Development Management Panel on Wednesday, May 19, councillors were not convinced by the plans and turned them down over concerns with the greenbelt and the affordability of the properties.

Planning officers had recommended to councillors on the panel that the plans be refused.

The site, on the east side of Shurlock Row, is surrounded by countryside and woodland and is within the greenbelt.

Shanly’s plans included constructing a total of nine three-bedroom houses and a quartet of four-bedroom properties.

The proposals were amended just before last week’s planning meeting to include one less property – known as a Coach House – within plot four of the proposed development.

Representing the developer, Kevin Scott said that the planning officers’ recommendations to refuse the plans came as ‘a shock’.

“We have always responded to every issue raised by officers and objectors; countless surveys have been undertaken, and each one has confirmed that there are no issues with the ecology, highways, trees or woodland,” he said.

Mr Scott warned councillors that if permission was refused, Shanly would pursue an ‘inevitable appeal’ which will ‘result in more costs to the council just to retain this ugly warehouse building’.

He added that the plans would help towards Windsor and Maidenhead council’s aspirations to build more family homes in the borough.

But councillors sitting on the panel were not to be swayed and stuck with their officer recommendations.

Cllr Josh Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) was critical of the lack of affordable housing being proposed.

“Surely a developer with a responsibility to the local area would welcome affordable housing when we know the council has a recognised shortage,” he said.

“I do not see in any way how this development, if it were to go through, benefits us locally in any way.”

Cllr Leo Walters (Con, Bray) added: “I have known the site for years and years. It is right in the country, and it is like planting an urban development, 13 houses, right in the middle of there.”

Waltham St Lawrence Parish Council also raised concerns over the busy road nearby and the implications of more families, children and delivery drivers using the junction on to Shurlock Row.

Councillors unanimously voted in favour of officer recommendations to refuse the application, following a motion put forward by Cllr David Hilton (Con, Ascot and Sunninghill) and seconded by Cllr Walters.

