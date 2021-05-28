Burchetts Green litter pick unearths homemade knife

Litter picking volunteers unearthed an array of ‘sexual paraphernalia’ and a homemade weapon during a litter pick in Burchetts Green at the weekend.

Volunteers with the Lib Dems’ Green Team Task Force braved the rain to collect 11 bin bags full of litter.

The litter pick, organised by Councillor Mandy Brar (Lib Dem, Cookham) took place along the A404 lay-bys and around Burchetts Green and the ‘notorious dogging hotspot’ of Maidenhead Thicket.

The team of around 20 volunteers found a number of condoms and empty packets along the road near the Thicket, which has been the site of numerous incidents of public sexual activity in recent years.

"It was absolutely disgusting,” said Cllr Gurch Singh (Con, St Mary’s), who was at the litter pick. "I don’t understand the mentality – there’s brambles and all sorts of health risks there."

Resident Adam Bermange also found a homemade knife among the litter on Burchetts Green Road, which he handed in to the police.

It had been customised at the handle to give it more reach and flexibility.

"It seemed dangerous to leave it there, so I picked it up with a litter picker and put it in a thick bag. I called 101 and they told me to take it to Maidenhead police station," Adam said.

