Musical charity reaches out to deprived children

A charity is looking to provide a range of diverse musical opportunities for all children and young people across the county.

Berkshire Maestros is also a lead organisation of the Berkshire Music Education Hub. It is recognised as the largest provider of quality music education in Berkshire.

Maestros offers support and education in the majority of schools across the county and teaches more than 4,000 children in lessons and music groups in its local music centres.

It has supported about 30 schools in the Royal Borough – around 800 children.

The charity intends to expand its inclusive offering, embracing a wide range of styles such as South Asian music, hip-hop and drill, offering a music education programme that addresses social and personal outcomes.

According to the strategy’s author, Dr Phil Mullen, there is ‘a very mixed picture of deprivation’ across Berkshire, with large differences in levels of deprivation within one borough.

Dawn Wren, CEO of Berkshire Maestros, said: “There has never been a more pressing time to seriously tackle inclusion, than now as we come out of a global pandemic that has adversely affected so many people.

“Disadvantages have become greater and issues have become more complex affecting the health and wellbeing of many young people.”

Partnerships and inclusion development manager Jamie Baird has seen first-hand the positives of musical education based on his personal teaching experience.

He recently worked alongside a practitioner from the charity Soundabout at Manor Green School in Maidenhead.

“Our aim was to improve the wellbeing of the students there through the power of music, a dialogue in which we all can communicate,” he said.

“I witnessed each child blossom and saw their confidence in the music room grow.

“We sang songs together, learnt about my own instrument, the violin, and learnt to use lyrics, musical notes and drumbeats to communicate with each other.

“It was sad to see the project come to a close but the lasting effects of music making was clear to see for all.

“We currently have good SEN provision but we are striving to improve this as well as cater for groups such as young carers and children in care,” he said.